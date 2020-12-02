CBDT refunds over 1,40,210 crore to over 59.68 lakh taxpayers since April

CBDT refunds over ₹1,40,210 crore to over 59.68 lakh taxpayers since April1 min read . Updated: 02 Dec 2020, 07:00 PM IST
As per the tax department, income tax refunds of ₹38,105 crores have been issued in 57,68,926 cases and corporate tax refunds of ₹1,02,105 crores have been issued in 1,99,165 cases
NEW DELHI : The Income Tax Department on Wednesday said the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued refunds of over ₹1,40,210 crore to more than 59.68 lakh taxpayers between April 1, 2020 to December 1, 2020.
As per the tax department, income tax refunds of ₹38,105 crores have been issued in 57,68,926 cases and corporate tax refunds of ₹1,02,105 crores have been issued in 1,99,165 cases.
"CBDT issues refunds of over ₹1,40,210 crores to more than 59.68 lakh taxpayers between April 1, 2020 to December 1, 2020. Income tax refunds of ₹38,105 crores have been issued in 57,68,926 cases and corporate tax refunds of ₹1,02,105 crores have been issued in 1,99,165 cases," the Income Tax Department said in a tweet.
The Finance Ministry had last month extended the deadline for filing returns by individual taxpayers for Financial Year 2019-20 till December 31.
The CBDT had earlier issued a notification on June 24, 2020, extending the due date for all Income Tax Returns for the FY 2019-20 to November 30, 2020
