CBDT refunds over 1,40,210 crore to over 59.68 lakh taxpayers since April

NEW DELHI : The Income Tax Department on Wednesday said the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued refunds of over ₹1,40,210 crore to more than 59.68 lakh taxpayers between April 1, 2020 to December 1, 2020.

As per the tax department, income tax refunds of ₹38,105 crores have been issued in 57,68,926 cases and corporate tax refunds of ₹1,02,105 crores have been issued in 1,99,165 cases.

The Finance Ministry had last month extended the deadline for filing returns by individual taxpayers for Financial Year 2019-20 till December 31.

The CBDT had earlier issued a notification on June 24, 2020, extending the due date for all Income Tax Returns for the FY 2019-20 to November 30, 2020