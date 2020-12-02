Subscribe
Home >News >India >CBDT refunds over 1,40,210 crore to over 59.68 lakh taxpayers since April
CBDT refunds over 1,40,210 crore to over 59.68 lakh taxpayers since April

1 min read . 07:00 PM IST Staff Writer ( with inputs from Agencies )

NEW DELHI : The Income Tax Department on Wednesday said the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued refunds of over 1,40,210 crore to more than 59.68 lakh taxpayers between April 1, 2020 to December 1, 2020.

As per the tax department, income tax refunds of 38,105 crores have been issued in 57,68,926 cases and corporate tax refunds of 1,02,105 crores have been issued in 1,99,165 cases.

"CBDT issues refunds of over 1,40,210 crores to more than 59.68 lakh taxpayers between April 1, 2020 to December 1, 2020. Income tax refunds of 38,105 crores have been issued in 57,68,926 cases and corporate tax refunds of 1,02,105 crores have been issued in 1,99,165 cases," the Income Tax Department said in a tweet.

The CBDT had earlier issued a notification on June 24, 2020, extending the due date for all Income Tax Returns for the FY 2019-20 to November 30, 2020

