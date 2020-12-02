CBDT refunds over 1,40,210 crore to over 59.68 lakh taxpayers since April

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
"CBDT issues refunds of over ₹1,40,210 crores to more than 59.68 lakh taxpayers between April 1, 2020 to December 1, 2020. Income tax refunds of ₹38,105 crores have been issued in 57,68,926 cases and corporate tax refunds of ₹1,02,105 crores have been issued in 1,99,165 cases," the Income Tax Department said in a tweet.
The Finance Ministry had last month extended the deadline for filing returns by individual taxpayers for Financial Year 2019-20 till December 31.
The CBDT had earlier issued a notification on June 24, 2020, extending the due date for all Income Tax Returns for the FY 2019-20 to November 30, 2020