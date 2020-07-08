CBDT, SEBI agree to share data

NEW DELHI : The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will exchange information on a regular basis under a deal signed by senior officials, CBDT said here.

The move is expected to aid investigations by both the tax and capital market regulators into transactions. CBDT said data will be shred on an automatic and regular basis as well as when requested by either of the parties or on suo moto basis “for the purpose of carrying out their functions under various laws."

The tax department has been strengthening its source of information from third parties for better profiling of tax payers to identify assessees who pose risk of revenue leakage. Price manipulation of 'penny stocks' has often been at the centre of major tax evasion cases where the tax incentive of long term capital gains tax exemption that was available until recently was abused for laundering black money.

CBDT has also signed similar information sharing deals with the indirect tax administration which has helped in identifying businesses and traders involved in major scams involving fake input tax credit claims. Data sharing has also enabled the Income Tax Department to match the sales reported in GST returns with the sales figures reported in income tax return to verify claims.

A group of officials will meet regularly to review the data exchange status and take steps to further improve its effectiveness. The deal brings fresh synergy in the cooperation between the two regulators, CBDT said.

