CBDT sets deadline for compulsory scrutiny of tax returns

The tax authority has said returns filed in cases where a survey was conducted, subject to certain exclusions, have to be selected for compulsory scrutiny with prior administrative approval of top officials like principal commissioner of the income tax. Cases where books of accounts were not impounded are among the exclusions. In cases of search and seizure too, selection of returns for scrutiny is to be made with prior approval of the principal commissioner, showed an instruction issued on 11 May.

