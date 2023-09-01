CBDT signs highest number of deals with MNCs to avoid audits in FY231 min read 01 Sep 2023, 11:32 PM IST
CBDT said that it has signed 95 APAs in FY23, the highest in a year since the launch of the APA programme in 2012.
New Delhi: Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said on Friday it has signed a record number of Advance Pricing Agreements (APAs) in FY23 meant to offer tax certainty to MNCs by avoiding rigorous audit of cross-border transactions with their overseas parents.
