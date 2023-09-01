CBDT signs highest number of deals with MNCs to avoid audits in FY23

New Delhi: Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said on Friday it has signed a record number of Advance Pricing Agreements (APAs) in FY23 meant to offer tax certainty to MNCs by avoiding rigorous audit of cross-border transactions with their overseas parents. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CBDT said that it has signed 95 APAs in FY23, the highest in a year since the launch of the APA programme in 2012. These negotiated deals on the taxable profit margins of MNC units in India help to avoid transfer pricing audits for five years. MNCs can also make these negotiated profit margins applicable for previous four years, extending the benefit of these deals to a total of nine years.

Questioning the price at which MNCs transact with their units in India, called transfer price, has been an area of intense tax disputes at the beginning of the last decade, which forced the government to roll out the APA scheme.

CBDT said in a statement that the APA scheme is one of its foremost initiatives for promoting an investor-friendly and non-adversarial tax regime in India.

Since its commencement in July, 2012, the Indian APA programme has contributed significantly to the government of India’s mission of promoting ease of doing business, CBDT said. The tax authority also released a report on the deals.

The total number of deals signed in FY23 also includes 32 deals in which overseas tax authorities are also parties, giving greater tax certainty to participating MNCs. This also represents the highest number of such bilateral APAs signed in a year, CBDT said.