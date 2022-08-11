Rules for charitable institutions get tighter

In addition to specifying the kind of documents such as cash book, ledgers, copies of bills and any other book needed to give a true and fair view of the entity and to explain the transactions, the new rules also specify the kind of details that are to be maintained in records. The entity also has to maintain a record of how its income has been used in India and abroad. Besides, a record of the properties held by the assessee—both movable and immovable-- and transactions involving immovable properties have to be maintained.