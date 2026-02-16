CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi says AI ‘not challenge, but opportunity' after Rana Daggubati warns it will ‘replace us'

Renowned lyricist and Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairperson Prasoon Joshi has said that artificial intelligence should be viewed as an opportunity rather than a threat for India, stressing that the country is uniquely positioned to lead global conversations on the future of the technology and its impact on humanity.

CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi optimistic on AI future Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, Joshi highlighted the broader philosophical and cultural dimensions of artificial intelligence, arguing that discussions around AI must go beyond technical innovation and address deeper questions about civilisation and human values.

Advertisement

Also Read | AI Summit India LIVE: PM Modi interacts with tech leaders

The summit has brought together world leaders, technology executives and policymakers to debate the social, economic and ethical implications of AI, reflecting India’s growing ambition to shape global AI governance.

Addressing news agency PTI during the event, Joshi said, “It is not a challenge, but an opportunity for India, mainly since it is a matter of global concern. The current discussions are around AI and its impact on the future of human civilisation. There’s no better place than India to discuss such fundamental topics, as the country has a long tradition of deep philosophical thinking.”

He added that India’s cultural traditions, rooted in sustainability and collective well-being, could play an important role in shaping how artificial intelligence evolves worldwide. According to Joshi, Indian civilisation has historically absorbed new ideas cautiously, weighing both advantages and risks before embracing them fully. Emphasising an inclusive worldview, he said, “We do not believe that the world was created for people alone. It’s also for the trees, birds, etc.”

Advertisement

Joshi also argued that the country must move beyond being seen merely as a large consumer market for technology. “The time has come for India to be seen not just as a market, but as a hub of ideas, thinkers, and innovation,” he said, urging that conversations about AI should reach schools, colleges and everyday public discourse so that younger generations can actively shape its direction.

During separate interactions at the summit, Joshi noted that AI differs from earlier technological revolutions because it affects the fundamentals of thinking, creativity and innovation, making its societal impact far more complex than previous industrial shifts.

What Rana Daggubati said about AI However, not everyone at the gathering shared the same optimism. Actor and producer Rana Daggubati expressed concern about the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence, particularly for creative professions. Speaking to ANI about its implications for cinema and the entertainment industry, he warned, “It will replace all of us quite quickly.”

Advertisement

The contrasting views reflected a wider debate unfolding at the summit, where discussions have centred on balancing innovation with ethical responsibility, job security and creative ownership. Experts attending the event have repeatedly stressed the need for responsible development, reskilling initiatives and inclusive policies as AI continues to reshape industries worldwide.