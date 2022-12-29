CBFC directs ‘Pathaan’ makers to make 'changes' in film and songs

CBFC directs ‘Pathaan’ makers to make 'changes' in film and songs3 min read . 01:41 PM IST
The aim of the CBFC, Joshi said, was to strike a balance between creativity of the makers and sentiments of the audience and accordingly find a solution.
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairperson Prasoon Joshi on 29 December said that the board has directed the makers of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan to implement changes in the movie, including its songs.
The CBFC has asked production banner Yash Raj Films to submit a revised version of the spy action thriller in accordance with board guidelines, Joshi said in a statement. He did not detail the changes suggested to the makers.
Recently, the movie was battling with controversy and a band was also called after the release of its song "Besharam Rang." A sequence in the song showing Deepika in a saffron bikini led to protests across India for allegedly hurting "Hindu sentiments".
"The film recently reached the CBFC examination committee for certification. The film went through the due and thorough examining process as per the CBFC guidelines.
While speaking to PTI, Joshi said, "The committee has guided the makers to implement the advised changes in the film including the songs and submit the revised version prior to theatrical release."
The aim of the CBFC, Joshi said, was to strike a balance between creativity of the makers and sentiments of the audience and accordingly find a solution.
"I must reiterate that our culture and faith is glorious, intricate and nuanced. And we have to be careful that it does not get defined by trivia which takes the focus away from the real and the true.
"And like I have said earlier as well, that the trust between creators and audience is most important to protect and the creators should keep working towards it," Joshi added.
The certificate for a film, according to procedure, is issued after required modifications are carried out and the final material submitted.
Those who expressed their displeasure over "Besharam Rang" and demanded changes in it include Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. The Madhya Pradesh Ulema Board also sought a ban on the film for "misrepresenting Islam".
A complaint has also been filed before a court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, seeking the registration of an FIR against Shah Rukh, Deepika and others for "hurting religious sentiments" of Hindus in the song.
The makers of the film last week released another song, "Jhoome Jo Pathaan".
Last week, the head priest of an Ayodhya temple said he would "burn alive" Khan for disrespecting Hindu religion.
Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya of Tapasvi Chhawani also said that he would defend in court anybody who will "burn" the actor.
The seer also called for a ban on the film in theatres and added that if the film is screened in any cinema hall, then that cinema hall will be burned down."
They have insulted our Bhagwa rang (saffron colour). Such films should be boycotted...Shah Rukh Khan has made no web series against the Prophet because he has no guts... He only insults Sanatan Dharma. Insulting Sanatan Dharma has been made a means of earning money. If Sanatan Dharma is insulted, then a death sentence will be given. I will burn Shah Rukh alive if I see him," Paramhans Acharya said.
Helmed by Siddharth Anand 'Pathaan' which also stars John Abraham is scheduled for theatrical release in January 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Salman Khan will also make a cameo in the spy movie.
YRF also released the jukebox of Pathaan on Friday and it interestingly has a Pathaan theme track and a Jim theme track which led to fans figuring out that John, who plays Pathaan's arch-enemy, is going to be called Jim.
While sharing details about John's character, director Siddharth Anand had said, "I have always believed in the fact that the villain's projection should be as big, if not bigger than that of the hero's. Only when the villain is massive, can the tussle between them be spectacular. And we have an extraordinary battle when SRK takes on John! We wanted to present John in a super slick avatar."
(With inputs from agencies)
