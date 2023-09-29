The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on 29 September responded to Tamil Actor Vishal's allegations of corruption against the CBFC in Mumbai. Calling the incident ‘extremely unfortunate, The I&B ministry said that a senior officer has been deputed to Mumbai to conduct an inquiry. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking to X, MIB wrote, “The issue of corruption in CBFC brought forth by actor Vishal is extremely unfortunate. The Government has zero tolerance for corruption and strictest action will be taken against anyone found involved. A senior officer from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has been deputed to Mumbai to conduct an inquiry today itself."

It further requested everyone to cooperate by providing information about any other instance of harassment by CBFC. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What did Tamil Actor Vishal say in corruption charges against CBFC? Vishal alleged that the CBFC in Mumbai took a bribe of ₹6.5 lakh for the censor certification of the Hindi version of his film ‘Mark Antony’. Today, he took to X and posted a video wherein he he accused the officials from the CBFC of demanding a bribe of ₹6.5 lakh in exchange for screening and granting a U/A certificate to his film.

"#Corruption being shown on silver screen is fine. But not in real life. Cant digest. Especially in govt offices. And even worse happening in #CBFC Mumbai office. Had to pay 6.5 lacs for my film #MarkAntonyHindi version. 2 transactions. 3 Lakhs for screening and 3.5 Lakhs for certificate," he wrote. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the post, he also appealed to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and PM Modi to look into the matter.

"Never faced this situation ever in my career. Had no option but to pay the concerned mediator #Menaga coz too much at stake since movie released today. Bringing this to the notice of Hon Chief Minister of Maharashtra and my Hon PM Narendra Modiji. Doing this is not for me but for future producers. NOT HAPPENING. My hard earned money gone for corruption ??? No way. Evidence down for all to hear. Hope truth prevails as always. GB," Vishal added.

Former CBFC member and film director Ashoke Pandit also responded to Vishal's allegations and said that it is improper to accuse a CBFC officer at this time, however, given the seriousness of the charges, we demand a CBI investigation on the matter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While speaking to news agency ANI, he said, “... There are two names he takes in his statement, M Rajan and Jija Ramdas. As per my knowledge, these two are not the employees of CBFC... Accusing a CBFC officer at this stage is not right... But if allegations are being made, then we demand a CBI inquiry because the allegations are very serious..."

"It is obvious that any officer who demands money will not take it (directly) into his account... These two people he named should be asked if they have taken the money on someone's behalf at the CBFC... High power inquiry should be initiated..."

About Mark Antony Mark Antony is a science fiction action comedy film which was released on September 15 while the hindi version hit theatre on 28 September. The film is directed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by S Vinod Kumar under Mini Studio. The movie stars Vishal and S J Suryah in dual roles. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from ANI)

