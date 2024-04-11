CBI arrests BRS leader K Kavitha in corruption case linked to Delhi excise policy 'scam' case
K Kavitha has been accused of being a key member in the ‘South group’, which the investigative agencies allege paid the Aam Aadmi party (AAP) kickbacks amounting to over ₹100 crore in return for a share of liquor licences in the national capital Delhi.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested BRS leader K Kavitha in Tihar jail in a corruption case related to the alleged Delhi excise scam, officials have informed. K Kavitha, an MLC in Telangana and daughter of BRS leader K Chandrasekhar Rao, had been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam on March 15.