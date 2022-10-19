CBI arrests BSF commandant in J&K SI paper leak scam

NEW DELHI :The CBI on Wednesday arrested Border Security Force medical officer Karnail Singh in connection with alleged irregularities in the recruitment of sub-inspectors by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB).
After his arrest, Karnail Singh was produced before the CJM, Jammu (J&K).
During the probe, the agency had found that Singh allegedly entered into a conspiracy with touts, and as part of it, arranged a leaked question paper for his son through one of them. The question paper was allegedly provided to him early in the morning on the day of the examination, 27 March, at a house in Gangyal in Jammu.
“It was further alleged that the accused manipulated/tampered the log book of official vehicle in a deliberate attempt to destroy evidence and was also evaise throughout during the investigation," the CBI said.
The CBI has been probing the case since August 3 and had filed an FIR against 33 accused, including BSF officers, former CRPF personnel, the owner of a private coaching centre, a Bengaluru-based private firm, and others on the allegations of irregularities in the written examination for the posts of sub-inspectors in the J&K Police conducted by the J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) on March 27, 2022. The results were declared on June 4, 2022.
“There were allegations of malpractices in the examination. The J&K government had constituted an inquiry committee to look into the matter," the CBI said in a statement.
It is also alleged that there was an abnormally high percentage of selected candidates from the Jammu, Rajouri and Samba districts.
The JKSSB has also been accused of flouting rules while assigning the task of setting the question paper to the Bengaluru-based company. “Our investigation has revealed that ₹20-30 lakh was paid by willing candidates and their families to the accused for accessing the question paper before the commencement of the examination," the statement reads.
Earlier, searches were conducted on 5 August at 30 locations, including Jammu, Srinagar, Bengaluru on the premises of the accused.
In this regard, involvement of a gang domiciled in Haryana, certain teachers of J&K, some serving/retired personnel of CRPF, J&K Police and JKSSB has allegedly come to light.
Further investigation in the matter is on.
