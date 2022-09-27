CBI arrests businessman Vijay Nair in Delhi excise policy scam case

The CBI had earlier in August issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against eight ‘private’ accused in the Delhi Excise Policy case. A total of 9 ‘private’ persons had been named in the First Information Report filed by CBI in relation to the Delhi Excise policy case. Except for Manoj Rai, ex-vice president of Pernod Ricard, the Look Out Circular has been issued against all private persons.