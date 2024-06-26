CBI arrests Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in an excise policy-related money laundering case. His arrest came after Special Judge Amitabh Rawat passed the order.

The application was moved by the central probe agency after the AAP leader was produced before the court from Tihar Central Jail.

Kejriwal was brought to Rouse Avenue Court by CBI on Wednesday morning for a hearing in the excise policy case. His wife, Sunita Kejriwal, also accompanied him. On Tuesday, the probe agency examined the AAP supremo in Tihar Jail and recorded his statement about the excise policy case.

"The dirty tricks of the Modi government fears the release of Arvind Kejriwal by SC has asked CBI to arrest him in the same matter almost a year after he joined the investigation. What it shows nothing changed the vindictive mindset of the BJP. Shame," AAP lawyer wrote on X.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday stayed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail order passed by the trial court, saying that the trial court should have at least recorded its satisfaction with the fulfilment of twin conditions of section 45 of Prevention of the Money Laundering Act (PMLA) before passing the impugned order.

The vacation bench of Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain, while passing the order, said that documents and arguments were not appreciated properly by the trial court.

A vacation bench of Justices Manoj Misra and SVN Bhatti observed that the High Court's decision to grant an interim stay on Kejriwal's bail without passing a final order was "unusual."

Kejriwal is in prison in connection with the excise scam money laundering case probed by the Enforcement Directorate.

A Delhi court on June 20 granted bail to Arvind Kejriwal, arrested by ED on March 21. The court ordered Kejriwal’s release on a personal bond of ₹1 lakh. However, the ED moved the Delhi High Court challenging the bail order.

The next day, the Delhi High Court paused Arvind Kejriwal's bail and reserved its order for June 25. Kejriwal then moved Supreme Court against HC’s pause on his release.