CBI arrests Deputy CM Manish Sisodia - What is the Delhi excise policy ‘scam’?
In July 2022 Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the alleged flouting of rules and procedural flaws when it came to the implementation of the policy. The ED and CBI had registered cases alleging that irregularities were committed while modifying the Excise Policy.
As the Delta wave of the COVID-19 wrought havoc in the national capital, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government had passed a new excise policy. The initiative was short lived, lasting approximately a year and being bombarded by allegations of bribery and fraud. According to an Enforcement Directorate chargesheet, the Delhi Excise Policy (2021-22) was created by the top leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party to continuously generate and channel illegal funds to themselves.