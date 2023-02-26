CBI arrests Deputy CM Manish Sisodia - What is the Delhi excise policy ‘scam’?

As the Delta wave of the COVID-19 wrought havoc in the national capital, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government had passed a new excise policy. The initiative was short lived, lasting approximately a year and being bombarded by allegations of bribery and fraud. According to an Enforcement Directorate chargesheet, the Delhi Excise Policy (2021-22) was created by the top leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party to continuously generate and channel illegal funds to themselves.

In July 2022 Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the alleged flouting of rules and procedural flaws when it came to the implementation of the policy. Following this, the ED and CBI had registered cases alleging that irregularities were committed while modifying the Excise Policy.

The charges include granting undue favours to license holders, waiver or reduction of license fee and extension of L-1 license without the competent authority's approval. The probe agencies alleged that beneficiaries diverted "illegal" gains to the accused officials and made false entries in their books of account to evade detection.

The AAP however insists that the new policy was formulated to ensure the generation of optimum revenue, eradicate the sale of spurious liquor or non-duty paid liquor in Delhi, and improve overall user experience.

Also read: CBI arrests Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia - What are the charges against him?

Following the case, raids were conducted at 21 places in Delhi and the National Capital Region including the residence of Manish Sisodia and the premises of four public servants. The probe into Delhi's Deputy CM began after a report forwarded by the Chief Secretary to the L-G recommended a CBI investigation.

The CBI inquiry was recommended on the findings of the Delhi chief secretary's report filed in July showing prima facie violations of the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009, and Delhi Excise Rules-2010.

According to a report by the Delhi chief secretary, Sisodia undertook major decisions and actions that were 'in violation of the statutory provisions and the notified excise policy that had huge financial implications'. Following this report, a CBI probe was recommended.

(With inputs from agencies)