CBI arrests Deputy CM Manish Sisodia - What is the Delhi excise policy ‘scam’?

As the Delta wave of the COVID-19 wrought havoc in the national capital, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government had passed a new excise policy. The initiative was short lived, lasting approximately a year and being bombarded by allegations of bribery and fraud. According to an Enforcement Directorate chargesheet, the Delhi Excise Policy (2021-22) was created by the top leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party to continuously generate and channel illegal funds to themselves.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}