CBI arrests Deputy Commissioner of Customs, exporter in case related to forging

"The Central Bureau of Investigation has today arrested a Dy. Commissioner of Customs and an exporter in an on-going investigation of a case. CBI had registered a case on in December 2017 on a complaint received from Customs and Central Excise, Kolkata on the allegations that the said accused in connivance with other accused had forged export-related documents, used those documents as genuine and obtained a huge amount of duty drawback against false export of Gaskets to Bangladesh in 2014 in the name of fictitious firms," the release said.