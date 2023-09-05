The Central Bureau of Investigation on 5 September arrested GAIL Executive Director KB Singh and 4 others in alleged ₹50 lakh bribery case on awarding for GAIL-related projects, news agency PTI quoted an official as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per details, the case is related to money changed hands to favour some contractors in the gas pipeline projects.

Meanwhile, searches are underway at Delhi, Noida, UP and Visakhapatnam.

This is a breaking story, it will be updated shortly.