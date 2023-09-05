Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  CBI arrests GAIL Executive Director KB Singh, 4 others in 50 lakh bribery case
BREAKING NEWS

CBI arrests GAIL Executive Director KB Singh, 4 others in 50 lakh bribery case

1 min read 05 Sep 2023, 02:29 PM IST Livemint

  • Meanwhile, searches are underway at Delhi, Noida, UP and Visakhapatnam.

As per details, the case is related to money changed hands to favour some contractors in the gas pipeline projects. (File image)

The Central Bureau of Investigation on 5 September arrested GAIL Executive Director KB Singh and 4 others in alleged 50 lakh bribery case on awarding for GAIL-related projects, news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

As per details, the case is related to money changed hands to favour some contractors in the gas pipeline projects.

Meanwhile, searches are underway at Delhi, Noida, UP and Visakhapatnam.

This is a breaking story, it will be updated shortly.

Updated: 05 Sep 2023, 02:36 PM IST
