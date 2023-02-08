The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Hyderabad-based Chartered Accountant Butchibabu Gorantla for his alleged role in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy, according to the news agency ANI.

In an official statement, the investigative agency said he allegedly caused wrongful gain to Hyderabad-based wholesale and retail licensees and their beneficial owners.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had called the CA, Butchibabu Gorantla, to Delhi for questioning in connection with the excise policy case. He was arrested on Tuesday evening as he was non-cooperative and his responses were found to be evasive, they said.

The CBI has alleged that Gorantla's role in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 caused "wrongful gain" to Hyderabad-based wholesale and retail licensees and their beneficial owners, PTI reported.

The agency will produce him before a special court here on Wednesday. CBI had questioned Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, in connection with the case in December last year.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has launched a strong attack on the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi over alleged corruption in its excise policy that was later withdrawn. It also demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, saying the ED chargesheet has "established a kickback of at least ₹100 crore".

"ED chargesheet and reports, which have surfaced publicly, clearly indict Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor scam. At least ₹100-crore kickback has been established. The PMLA court took cognizance of the chargesheet on Thursday and has allowed charges to be framed against all the accused," Congress leader Ajay Maken said.

A Delhi court here on Thursday took cognizance of the supplementary chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi's Excise police case naming several businessmen including Aam Aadmi Party's former communication head Vijay Nair.

(With inputs from agencies)