CBI arrests Hyderabad-based CA in Delhi excise policy case
CBI arrests Hyderabad-based chartered accountant in Delhi excise policy case.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Hyderabad-based Chartered Accountant Butchibabu Gorantla for his alleged role in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy, according to the news agency ANI.
