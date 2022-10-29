CBI arrests Ludhiana-based company’s director in 1,500 cr bank fraud case

The accused, Neeraj Saluja, was arrested on Friday following an FIR in 2020 against the company and its directors, unknown public servants and private persons
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has day arrested the director of a Ludhiana-based SEL Textiles Ltd in a case related to an alleged bank fraud of ₹1,530.99 crore, the probe agency said on Saturday.
The accused, Neeraj Saluja, was arrested on Friday by the agency following an FIR in 2020 against the company and its directors, unknown public servants and private persons, CBI said.
Saluja was produced before the competent court at Mohali, Punjab, on Saturday.
SEL Textiles, which has units at Malout, Nawanshahr (Punjab), Nemrana (Rajasthan) and Hansi (Haryana), is into the business of manufacturing of yarns and fabrics.
“It was alleged that the accused including private company & its Directors had cheated the consortium of 10 banks, led by Central Bank of India, causing fraud of Rs. 1530.99 Crore(approx). It was further alleged that huge amounts of bank loans were diverted by the the accused to its related parties and subsequently adjustment entries were made," the agency said.
It was also alleged that the accused had shown procurement of machineries from non-reputed suppliers and thereby over-invoiced the bills. “Huge amount of primary security against cash credit limit i.e. stock, finished goods etc. were allegedly disposed off by the accused to misappropriate bank money as sale proceeds of goods sold were not deposited with the bank," the CBI added.
Searches were earlier conducted at the premises of the accused which led to recovery of several incriminating documents. Saluja was found to be evasive in his replies during investigation.
