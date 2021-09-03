The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday arrested seven people in collection with alleged manipulation of Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Mains 2021, reported news agency PTI .

Earlier on Thursday, CBI raided 20 locations across the country in a case relating to alleged irregularities in the JEE Mains committed by a private institution.

This came after the registration of a case against Affinity Education Pvt Ltd and its three directors --Siddharth Krishna, Vishwambhar Mani Tripathi and Govind Varshney -- besides other touts and associates.

Mishra and Krishna are among the arrested persons, the officials said.

It is alleged that the directors along with other associates and touts were "manipulating the online examination of JEE (Mains) and facilitating aspiring students to get admission in top NITs in consideration of huge amount by solving the question paper of the applicant through remote access from a chosen examination centre in Sonepat(Haryana)", CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi had said.

Searches were conducted at locations including the national capital region, Pune, Jamshedpur among others, the agency said.

The fourth session of the engineering entrance exam JEE (Main) concluded on 2 September. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held from 27 July to 2 August. But it was postponed to August 26-September 2 "to give aspirants a four-week gap between two sessions of the crucial exam".

On 6 August, the NTA declared the results for JEE Mains Session-3 exams that was conducted on 20, 22, 25, and 27 July. A total of 7.09 lakh candidates had registered for Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech).

The examination was conducted at 915 examination centres in 334 cities, including Bahrain, Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, and Kuwait.

The examination was conducted in 13 languages (English, Hindi, Gujarati along with Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu).

