OPEN APP
Home >News >India >CBI arrests Standard Chartered Bank officer in for receiving 3-lakh bribe
The CBI has arrested a Standard Chartered Bank officer in Chennai for allegedly receiving bribe of ₹three lakh (Photo: iStock)
The CBI has arrested a Standard Chartered Bank officer in Chennai for allegedly receiving bribe of three lakh (Photo: iStock)

CBI arrests Standard Chartered Bank officer in for receiving 3-lakh bribe

2 min read . Updated: 19 Feb 2021, 10:33 PM IST PTI

  • This is second case in the recent past that the CBI has acted against officials of a private bank, officials said

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested a Standard Chartered Bank officer in Chennai for allegedly receiving bribe of three lakh to help in favourable settlement of a case related to immovable property collaterals pending before a Debt Recovery Tribunal, officials said Friday.

The authorised officer in Group Special Asset Management unit of the bank, Rajendran, has allegedly demanded the bribe from a Coimbatore-based firm facing loan default of over 36 crore to help in arranging one-time settlement and also in the DRT where the company had filed the case against alleged undervaluation of its collateral security during the auction by the bank to recover outstanding dues, they said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
German Chancellor Angela Merkel adjusts her mask after a news conference following a virtual summit meeting with G7 leaders at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany

Pandemic will not end until the world is vaccinated: Merkel at G7 virtual summit

1 min read . 10:29 PM IST
Last year, the ministry decriminalized the Companies Act to simplify the way procedural lapses are dealt with.

Government liberalizes definition of listed firms

1 min read . 10:21 PM IST
(Photo: PTI)

Over 1.38 cr traffic violations reported last year compared to 1.05 cr in 2019: Data

1 min read . 10:14 PM IST
Britain's Prince Philip

UK's Prince Philip set to remain in hospital until early next week

1 min read . 10:08 PM IST

The company had approached the agency with the complaint against the bribe demand, following which an FIR was registered.

The agency laid down the trap and arrested Rajendran in the case, they said.

This is second case in the recent past that the CBI has acted against officials of a private bank, officials said.

In July last year, the CBI had arrested two HDFC Bank officials for allegedly demanding a bribe of 2.70 lakh for sanctioning 99 lakh loan.

During the searches at the premises of Standard Chartered Bank official Rajendran who was arrested by the agency in Chennai while allegedly accepting the bribe, the CBI had recovered 18 lakh in cash, besides property documents and locker details.

"It was further alleged that the complainant's firm had availed OD/Term Loan facilities from Standard Chartered Bank, D B Branch, Coimbatore for a total amount of 27.70 crore (approx.) during the period from 2005 to 2016 with sufficient collateral. The bank accounts became NPA with the outstanding of 26.37 crore(approx.) as on April 30, 2017," CBI dpokesperson RC Joshi said in a statement on Friday.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The bank had started recovery process of loans under the The Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Securities Interest (SARFAESI) Act and tasked Rajendra as Authorised Officer to dispose immovable properties pledged by the company as collateral to avail loans.

Surprisingly, the properties having an estimated market value of over 61.5 crore were disposed in an auction at a meagre approximate one-third price of 22.11 crore in January.

The company approached the DRT against the sale which stayed the proceedings in February.

"Since the matter was pending before the DRT, the accused demanded undue advantage of three lakh from the complainant to help and support the borrower," Joshi said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout