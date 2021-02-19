CBI arrests Standard Chartered Bank officer in for receiving 3-lakh bribe

The authorised officer in Group Special Asset Management unit of the bank, Rajendran, has allegedly demanded the bribe from a Coimbatore-based firm facing loan default of over ₹36 crore to help in arranging one-time settlement and also in the DRT where the company had filed the case against alleged undervaluation of its collateral security during the auction by the bank to recover outstanding dues, they said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}