OPEN APP
Home >News >India >CBI books 6 Indian Overseas Bank officials for misappropriation of 4.56 crore
An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo. (REUTERS)
An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo. (REUTERS)

CBI books 6 Indian Overseas Bank officials for misappropriation of 4.56 crore

1 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2021, 03:58 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The probe agency carried out searches at various places located in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu in connection with the case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against six former officials of the Indian Overseas Bank, Vijayawada and Guntur, and unknown persons and public servants for allegedly misappropriating 4.56 crore from an account at the bank, officials told news agency ANI on Friday.

The probe agency also carried out searches at various places located in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu in connection with the case.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
German Health Minister Jens Spahn said authorities are waiting to see what advice the European Medicines Agency issues with regard to vaccinations for people over 65

Germany expects limited EU approval for AstraZeneca vaccine

1 min read . 04:36 PM IST
With a few exceptions, Taiwanese businesses, offices and schools stayed open throughout the year

Taiwan’s GDP growth outpaces China’s for first time in 30 years

1 min read . 04:29 PM IST
Police react during clashes between farmers and a large group of men who claimed to be locals

Police fires tear gas shells after clash between protesting farmers and 'locals' at Singhu border

1 min read . 04:25 PM IST
Foreign minister S. Jaishankar

China says it appreciates Jaishankar's suggestions to mend Sino-India ties

1 min read . 04:22 PM IST

In a statement released on Friday, the CBI alleged that the Secretary, Arogya Bhadratha was maintaining Savings Accounts with the Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), Mangalagiri Branch, Guntur district with four deposits of 90 lakh each and another account with a deposit of 68,84,111, totalling to 428.84 lakh.

"It was alleged that the secretary, Arogya Bhadratha was maintaining savings accounts with Indian Overseas Bank, Mangalagiri Branch in Guntur district and having four deposits of 90 lakh each and another account with deposit of 68.84 lakh, totaling 4.28 crore," CBI spokesperson R C Joshi said.

The accused officials closed these four accounts without any request from the account holder. 

"It was further alleged that the proceeds of the four deposit accounts amounting to 3.87 crore and also 68.84 lakh (approx) in another account in the name of the secretary, Arogya Bhadratha were withdrawn in cash partially on various dates and transferred to unrelated accounts after routing through various banks office accounts and third party accounts," he said.

The CBI said that the accused has allegedly misappropriated funds and caused loss to the Indian Overseas Bank to the tune of around 456.55 lakh (including interest accrued).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout