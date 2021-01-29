Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >CBI books 6 Indian Overseas Bank officials for misappropriation of 4.56 crore
An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo.

CBI books 6 Indian Overseas Bank officials for misappropriation of 4.56 crore

1 min read . 03:58 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The probe agency carried out searches at various places located in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu in connection with the case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against six former officials of the Indian Overseas Bank, Vijayawada and Guntur, and unknown persons and public servants for allegedly misappropriating 4.56 crore from an account at the bank, officials told news agency ANI on Friday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against six former officials of the Indian Overseas Bank, Vijayawada and Guntur, and unknown persons and public servants for allegedly misappropriating 4.56 crore from an account at the bank, officials told news agency ANI on Friday.

The probe agency also carried out searches at various places located in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu in connection with the case.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Germany expects limited EU approval for AstraZeneca vaccine

1 min read . 04:36 PM IST

Taiwan’s GDP growth outpaces China’s for first time in 30 years

1 min read . 04:29 PM IST

Police fires tear gas shells after clash between protesting farmers and 'locals' at Singhu border

1 min read . 04:25 PM IST

China says it appreciates Jaishankar's suggestions to mend Sino-India ties

1 min read . 04:22 PM IST

The probe agency also carried out searches at various places located in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu in connection with the case.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Germany expects limited EU approval for AstraZeneca vaccine

1 min read . 04:36 PM IST

Taiwan’s GDP growth outpaces China’s for first time in 30 years

1 min read . 04:29 PM IST

Police fires tear gas shells after clash between protesting farmers and 'locals' at Singhu border

1 min read . 04:25 PM IST

China says it appreciates Jaishankar's suggestions to mend Sino-India ties

1 min read . 04:22 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

In a statement released on Friday, the CBI alleged that the Secretary, Arogya Bhadratha was maintaining Savings Accounts with the Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), Mangalagiri Branch, Guntur district with four deposits of 90 lakh each and another account with a deposit of 68,84,111, totalling to 428.84 lakh.

"It was alleged that the secretary, Arogya Bhadratha was maintaining savings accounts with Indian Overseas Bank, Mangalagiri Branch in Guntur district and having four deposits of 90 lakh each and another account with deposit of 68.84 lakh, totaling 4.28 crore," CBI spokesperson R C Joshi said.

The accused officials closed these four accounts without any request from the account holder. 

"It was further alleged that the proceeds of the four deposit accounts amounting to 3.87 crore and also 68.84 lakh (approx) in another account in the name of the secretary, Arogya Bhadratha were withdrawn in cash partially on various dates and transferred to unrelated accounts after routing through various banks office accounts and third party accounts," he said.

The CBI said that the accused has allegedly misappropriated funds and caused loss to the Indian Overseas Bank to the tune of around 456.55 lakh (including interest accrued).

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.