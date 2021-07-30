Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >CBI books Amrapali Biotech, directors in alleged 48 crore bank fraud

CBI books Amrapali Biotech, directors in alleged 48 crore bank fraud

Premium
CBI has booked an FIR against Amrapali Biotech and others
1 min read . 08:02 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Vivek Punj

The bank concerned was originally Oriental Bank of Commerce, which merged in Punjab National Bank with effect from April 1, 2020

The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed an FIR against Amrapali Biotech and its directors over allegations of duping Punjab National Bank to the tune of 47.97 crore.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed an FIR against Amrapali Biotech and its directors over allegations of duping Punjab National Bank to the tune of 47.97 crore.

The original bank of concern was Oriental Bank of Commerce, which was merged with Punjab National Bank (PNB), with effect from April 1, 2020, under the mass public-sector banks' consolidation.

The original bank of concern was Oriental Bank of Commerce, which was merged with Punjab National Bank (PNB), with effect from April 1, 2020, under the mass public-sector banks' consolidation.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also booked Sunil Kumar, Sudhir Kumar Chaudhary, Ram Vivek Singh, Seema Kumari, Sunita Kumari on a complaint from Punjab National Bank, they said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also booked Sunil Kumar, Sudhir Kumar Chaudhary, Ram Vivek Singh, Seema Kumari, Sunita Kumari on a complaint from Punjab National Bank, they said.

"It was alleged that said private company and its directors had misappropriated the loan amount of Rs. 47.97 crore (approximately), which was sanctioned and disbursed for setting up units for manufacturing of food products like jam, sauce, pickles, cornflakes etc. in Rajgir District- Nalanda & Navanagar, District Buxar (Bihar), with an ulterior motive to cheat the bank and embezzle the public money," CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said.

"It was alleged that said private company and its directors had misappropriated the loan amount of Rs. 47.97 crore (approximately), which was sanctioned and disbursed for setting up units for manufacturing of food products like jam, sauce, pickles, cornflakes etc. in Rajgir District- Nalanda & Navanagar, District Buxar (Bihar), with an ulterior motive to cheat the bank and embezzle the public money," CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said.

He said that the bank suffered an alleged loss of Rs. 35.25 crore (approximately), apart from interest on loan amount, which is due since the date the account was declared non performing asset (NPA) on July 1, 2016.

He said that the bank suffered an alleged loss of Rs. 35.25 crore (approximately), apart from interest on loan amount, which is due since the date the account was declared non performing asset (NPA) on July 1, 2016.

"Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused which led to recovery of some incriminating documents," he said.

"Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused which led to recovery of some incriminating documents," he said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!