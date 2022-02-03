CBI books Amrapali group directors for defrauding Union Bank of India of ₹472 cr1 min read . Updated: 03 Feb 2022, 07:38 PM IST
- Amrapali group directors have been booked for defrauding Union Bank of India of ₹472 crore
|
Listen to this article
The CBI has filed a case against Amrapali Smart City Developers and its Directors Anil Kumar Sharma, Shiv Priya and Ajay Kumar for allegedly defrauding Union Bank of India of ₹472 crores, news agency ANI reported on Thursday.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!