CBI books Amrapali group directors for defrauding Union Bank of India of ₹472 cr1 min read . 07:38 PM IST
- Amrapali group directors have been booked for defrauding Union Bank of India of ₹472 crore
The CBI has filed a case against Amrapali Smart City Developers and its Directors Anil Kumar Sharma, Shiv Priya and Ajay Kumar for allegedly defrauding Union Bank of India of ₹472 crores, news agency ANI reported on Thursday.
