Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  CBI books Amrapali group directors for defrauding Union Bank of India of 472 cr

CBI books Amrapali group directors for defrauding Union Bank of India of 472 cr

CBI 
1 min read . 07:38 PM IST Livemint

  • Amrapali group directors have been booked for defrauding Union Bank of India of 472 crore

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The CBI has filed a case against Amrapali Smart City Developers and its Directors Anil Kumar Sharma, Shiv Priya and Ajay Kumar for allegedly defrauding Union Bank of India of 472 crores, news agency ANI reported on Thursday.

The CBI has filed a case against Amrapali Smart City Developers and its Directors Anil Kumar Sharma, Shiv Priya and Ajay Kumar for allegedly defrauding Union Bank of India of 472 crores, news agency ANI reported on Thursday.

 

 

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!