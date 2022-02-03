Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The CBI has filed a case against Amrapali Smart City Developers and its Directors Anil Kumar Sharma, Shiv Priya and Ajay Kumar for allegedly defrauding Union Bank of India of ₹472 crores, news agency ANI reported on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

