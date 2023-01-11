CBI books Amrapali Group MD and 6 others in 2014 murder case

CBI books Amrapali Group MD and 6 others in 2014 murder case1 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2023, 11:01 PM IST
The agency said that it has filed the murder case against six others along with Anil Sharma
Amrapali Group's managing director Anil Sharma on Wednesday has been booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the murder of a former secretary of Balika Vidyapeeth's in Bihar in August 2014.