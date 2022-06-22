CBI books former DHFL officials in India's biggest bank fraud case2 min read . Updated: 22 Jun 2022, 02:55 PM IST
In what is said to be India's biggest bank fraud case, CBI has registered a fresh case against Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan of DHFL for allegedly cheating a consortium of 17 banks led by the Union Bank of India to the tune of ₹34,615 crore, making it the biggest banking fraud probed by the agency, officials told news agency PTI.