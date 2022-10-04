CBI books former RVNL CMD in corruption case after Lokpal orders

After he was abruptly sacked in July this year, the Central Bureau of Investigation booked the former CMD of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) on the orders of Lokpal. He is accused of diverting around Rs. 1100 crore of government funds to a private company favored by him. Before his dismissal, he was managing the government's prestigious bullet train project as managing director, National High-Speed Railway Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL).

