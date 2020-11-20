CBI books former UP Shia Waqf Board chef in illegal sale-purchase of properties

The CBI has registered two FIRs against former UP Shia Waqf Board Chairman Wasim Rizvi in connection with alleged illegal sale-purchase and transfer of Waqf properties in Uttar Pradesh.

This follows after the state government had ordered a CBI probe in October last year into alleged irregularities in sale-purchase and transfer of Waqf properties by Shia Central Waqf Board and Sunni Central Waqf Board.

This development comes after the Central government gave its nod to the CBI to proceed with the case.

The CBI registered the case on Thursday on the basis of the FIRs lodged at Hazratganj police station (Lucknow) on March 27, 2017, and another in Prayagraj registered in August 8, 2016.

Uttar Pradesh Minority Minister Mohsin Raza said that Yogi Adiyanath's government had received a lot of complaints regarding irregularities in the sale and purchase of properties in the Waqf Board.

He said the Uttar Pradesh government will make sure that the "culprits" will end up in jail.

"The SP and BSP government in the past did not listen to the demands of senior religious leaders and social workers, which has led to this huge loss of government funds," he added.

