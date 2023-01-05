CBI books HDIL promoters in new case of ₹140 cr bank fraud2 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2023, 07:40 PM IST
HDIL promoters are embroiled in a Rs-4,300 crore Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank scam case
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday said has booked HDIL promoters Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan in a new bank fraud case involving an amount of ₹140 crore pertaining to their subsidiary Guruashish Construction.