OPEN APP
Home >News >India >CBI books Hyderabad-based Coastal Projects Ltd in over 4,736 cr bank fraud
(Photo: Mint)
(Photo: Mint)

CBI books Hyderabad-based Coastal Projects Ltd in over 4,736 cr bank fraud

1 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2021, 04:54 PM IST PTI

The complaint from the SBI alleged that the accused construction company, during the five-year period between 2013 and 2018, falsified account books and financial statements to show unrealisable bank guarantee amounts as realisable investments

New Delhi: The CBI has booked Hyderabad-based Coastal Projects Ltd and its directors in connection with over 4,736 crore bank fraud in a consortium of banks led by the State Bank of India, officials said on Saturday.

The complaint from the SBI, now a part of the FIR, has alleged that the accused construction company, during the five-year period between 2013 and 2018, falsified account books and financial statements to show unrealisable bank guarantee amounts as realisable investments, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) spokesperson R C Joshi said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
(Photo: Mint)

CBI books Hyderabad-based Coastal Projects Ltd in over 4,736 cr bank fraud

1 min read . 04:54 PM IST
Police personnel stand guard outside the Bhandara district General Hospital after a fire broke out in its new born babies care unit in the wee hours, in Bhandara district of Maharashtra, Saturday

Probe ordered, guilty will be punished: Maharashtra CM on Bhandara fire

1 min read . 04:38 PM IST
A medic conducts the dry run of Covid-19 vaccine on North Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor Jai Prakash at Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi.

COVID vaccine roll out: Delhi Govt school teachers included in frontline workers

1 min read . 04:28 PM IST
Sriwijaya Air said in a statement it is still gathering more detailed information regarding the flight

Indonesia: Sriwijaya Air Flight 182 with over 50 people missing after taking off

1 min read . 04:20 PM IST

The company also allegedly gave wrong information on promoters' contribution, converted receivables from related parties to investments to siphon off bank funds, he said.

The loan account of the company became a Non-Performance Asset with retrospective effect from October 28, 2013 and subsequently declared fraud on February 20 last year.

Besides the company and its Chairman and Managing Director Sabbineni Surendra, the agency has also named Managing Director Garapati Harihara Rao, Directors Sridhar Chandrasekharan Nivarthi, Sharad Kumar, Guarantor K Ramuli, K Anjamma, another company Ravi Kailas Builders Pvt Ltd, its directors Ramesh Pasupuletu and Govind Kumar Irani.

"Searchess were conducted at the residential and official premises of the accused at Hyderabad and Vijayawada, which led to the recovery of several incriminating documents and other material evidence," Joshi said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout