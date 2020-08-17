CBI books Ludhiana firm's directors for allegedly cheating banks of 1,530 cr

New Delhi: The CBI has booked Ludhiana-based SEL Textiles Ltd and its directors for allegedly cheating consortium of banks to the tune of ₹1,530 crore, officials said on Monday.

The directors of the conglomerate--Ram Sharan Saluja, Neeraj Saluja and Dhiraj Saluja--have also been named as accused in the CBI FIR along with unidentified others, they said.

The directors of the conglomerate--Ram Sharan Saluja, Neeraj Saluja and Dhiraj Saluja--have also been named as accused in the CBI FIR along with unidentified others, they said.

The probe agency acted on a complaint from the Central Bank of India, which alleged that the company and its directors indulged in criminal conspiracy to defraud the banks and divert loan funds with an intention to misappropriate them between 2009-13, causing a loss of ₹1,530 crore to 10 public sector banks of the consortium, they added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Topics CBI