Updated: 04 Jan 2023, 05:25 PM IST
CBI books two railway officials for amassing assets more than known sources of income
The CBI has booked two railway officials in separate cases for allegedly amassing illicit assets worth crores during their service which they could not satisfactorily account for, officials said Wednesday.