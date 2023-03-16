CBI books Sisodia in case related to Delhi govt's Feedback Unit2 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 02:11 PM IST
- As per the CBI, the Feedback Unit was established in 2016 with a budget of ₹1 crore to cover its secret service expenditure.
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, and others regarding the Delhi Government's Feedback Unit (FBU), which was allegedly involved in political surveillance, officials said on Thursday.
