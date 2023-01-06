CBI books Unitech, former directors in fresh bank fraud case of ₹395 cr2 min read . Updated: 06 Jan 2023, 05:55 PM IST
The accused Unitech founders are facing another CBI probe pertaining to an alleged fraud in the Canara Bank
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a new case against Unitech Limited and its former directors in connection with an alleged fraud in the IDBI bank involving an amount of ₹395 crore, officials said.