CBI busts cybercrime racket: Recovers ₹2.8 crore cryptocurrencies; one arrested

The CBI has dismantled a transnational cybercrime racket, recovering cryptocurrencies valued at Rs. 2.8 crore. One suspect has been arrested in connection with the case.

Published11 Jun 2025, 12:39 PM IST
CBI (File Photo: Mint)
As part of its ongoing crackdown on cybercrime under the ‘Chakra-V’ operation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carried out raids at three different locations.

The CBI seized crime proceeds in the form of Virtual Digital Assets (VDAs) valued at 2.8 crore, along with unaccounted cash worth 22 lakh from the suspect’s possession.

One individual has been arrested in connection with the case and is being presented before the Special CBI Court.

Importantly, the CBI has developed in-house expertise for handling and seizing VDAs as part of its tech-driven strategy to fight cybercrime. The agency has also implemented systems to manage these digital assets in line with legal requirements and has been consistently detecting and confiscating VDAs in multiple operations, said the release.

(This is a developing story)

 
