OPEN APP
Home >News >India >CBI carries out searches in Gujarat in 121-crore bank fraud case
CBI has booked the company and its directors on a complaint from Canara Bank which is the lead bank in the consortium of four banks. (Mint)
CBI has booked the company and its directors on a complaint from Canara Bank which is the lead bank in the consortium of four banks. (Mint)

CBI carries out searches in Gujarat in 121-crore bank fraud case

1 min read . Updated: 24 Dec 2020, 07:37 PM IST PTI

  • The agency has booked the company and its directors on a complaint from Canara Bank which is the lead bank in the consortium of four banks

NEW DELHI : The CBI carried out searches at five locations in Surat and Navsari in Gujarat on Thursday after booking Surya Exim Ltd and its directors for alleged bank fraud of 121 crore during 2017-19, officials said.

The agency has booked the company and its directors on a complaint from Canara Bank which is the lead bank in the consortium of four banks, they said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh

Punjab to conduct dry run of Covid-19 vaccination drive

1 min read . 09:24 PM IST
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

'It was worth fighting for this Brexit deal. Europe is now moving on': EU Commission chief

3 min read . 09:21 PM IST
Uncertain economic recovery alongside containing runaway inflation posed a dilemma before RBI’s MPC

RBI cancels benchmark bond sale in yet another yield signal

1 min read . 08:31 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: Small toy figures are seen in front of a Brexit logo in this illustration picture, March 30, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

UK clinches historic post-Brexit trade agreement with European Union

4 min read . 08:30 PM IST

"It was alleged that, during the period 2017 to 2019, the accused entered into a conspiracy to cheat a consortium of banks including Canara Bank to the tune of 121.05 crore(approx) by way of forgery and diversion of funds," CBI spokesperson R K Gaur said.

He said the company was allegedly enjoying credit facilities from the consortium but maintained accounts in private banks without obtaining a no-objection certificate from the consortium member banks and used those accounts to syphon off funds.

"The account became NPA (non-performing asset), thereby causing an alleged loss of 121.05 crore (approx) to the consortium," he said.

The agency conducted searches at five locations including official and residential premises of the accused in Surat and Navsari in Gujarat on Thursday, which led to the recovery of incriminating documents/articles, he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout