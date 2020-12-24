CBI carries out searches in Gujarat in 121-crore bank fraud case

CBI carries out searches in Gujarat in ₹121-crore bank fraud case1 min read . Updated: 24 Dec 2020, 07:37 PM IST
- The agency has booked the company and its directors on a complaint from Canara Bank which is the lead bank in the consortium of four banks
NEW DELHI : The CBI carried out searches at five locations in Surat and Navsari in Gujarat on Thursday after booking Surya Exim Ltd and its directors for alleged bank fraud of ₹121 crore during 2017-19, officials said.
The agency has booked the company and its directors on a complaint from Canara Bank which is the lead bank in the consortium of four banks, they said.
Punjab to conduct dry run of Covid-19 vaccination drive1 min read . 09:24 PM IST
'It was worth fighting for this Brexit deal. Europe is now moving on': EU Commission chief3 min read . 09:21 PM IST
RBI cancels benchmark bond sale in yet another yield signal1 min read . 08:31 PM IST
UK clinches historic post-Brexit trade agreement with European Union4 min read . 08:30 PM IST
"It was alleged that, during the period 2017 to 2019, the accused entered into a conspiracy to cheat a consortium of banks including Canara Bank to the tune of ₹121.05 crore(approx) by way of forgery and diversion of funds," CBI spokesperson R K Gaur said.
He said the company was allegedly enjoying credit facilities from the consortium but maintained accounts in private banks without obtaining a no-objection certificate from the consortium member banks and used those accounts to syphon off funds.
"The account became NPA (non-performing asset), thereby causing an alleged loss of ₹121.05 crore (approx) to the consortium," he said.
The agency conducted searches at five locations including official and residential premises of the accused in Surat and Navsari in Gujarat on Thursday, which led to the recovery of incriminating documents/articles, he said.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.