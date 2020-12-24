CBI carries out searches in Gujarat in 121-crore bank fraud case

NEW DELHI : The CBI carried out searches at five locations in Surat and Navsari in Gujarat on Thursday after booking Surya Exim Ltd and its directors for alleged bank fraud of ₹121 crore during 2017-19, officials said.

The agency has booked the company and its directors on a complaint from Canara Bank which is the lead bank in the consortium of four banks, they said.

"It was alleged that, during the period 2017 to 2019, the accused entered into a conspiracy to cheat a consortium of banks including Canara Bank to the tune of ₹121.05 crore(approx) by way of forgery and diversion of funds," CBI spokesperson R K Gaur said.

He said the company was allegedly enjoying credit facilities from the consortium but maintained accounts in private banks without obtaining a no-objection certificate from the consortium member banks and used those accounts to syphon off funds.

"The account became NPA (non-performing asset), thereby causing an alleged loss of ₹121.05 crore (approx) to the consortium," he said.

The agency conducted searches at five locations including official and residential premises of the accused in Surat and Navsari in Gujarat on Thursday, which led to the recovery of incriminating documents/articles, he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via