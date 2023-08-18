CBI challenges Lalu Prasad Yadav's bail in Supreme Court in fodder scam case1 min read 18 Aug 2023, 02:53 PM IST
CBI challenges Lalu Prasad Yadav's bail in fodder scam case; Supreme Court to hear the matter on 25 August.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former chief minister of Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav who is out on bail in alleged fodder scam case had landed in trouble as Central Bureau of Investigation has challenged the bail order in Supreme Court.
