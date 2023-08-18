CBI challenges Lalu Prasad Yadav's bail in Supreme Court in fodder scam case

CBI challenges Lalu Prasad Yadav's bail in fodder scam case; Supreme Court to hear the matter on 25 August.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former chief minister of Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav who is out on bail in alleged fodder scam case had landed in trouble as Central Bureau of Investigation has challenged the bail order in Supreme Court.

The Apex court will hear the matter on 25 August.

The investigative agency challenged orders of Jharkhand High Court that granted bail to the RJD president in four cases relating to multi-crore fodder scam (Dumka, Chaibasa, Doranda, Deogarh treasuries).

Lalu Prasad Yadav was convicted in the cases and his appeals lay pending in various courts.

CBI had sought that the Supreme Court cancels Lalu Prasad Yadav's bail.

The 950-crore fodder scam relates to withdrawals made from multiple government treasuries for cattle fodder. Allegedly 'fake' bills had been issued by the Animal Husbandry Department to facilitate this.

A special CBI court had held Lalu Prasad Yadav guilty in the Doranda treasury case related to the fodder scam in February this year.

Lalu Prasad Yadav had been sentenced to 14 years in jail in four other cases related to Dumka, Deoghar and Chaibasa treasuries in Jharkhand.

In July, the CBI had filed a chargesheet against the RJD chief, his wife Rabri Devi and their son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in the alleged land-for-jobs scam.

Investigating agencies have alleged that people were given employment in the Indian Railways from 2004 to 2009 - when Lalu Yadav was the railway minister - in return for land parcels being gifted or sold at cheap rates to the Yadav family.

Lalu and Tejashwi Yadav have been at the forefront of efforts to unite the opposition and played a key role in organising the first mega meet of 16 opposition parties that was held in Patna on 23 June.

The parties were joined by 10 others in Bengaluru for a second meeting on 17-18 July, where the coalition named itself the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).