KPCC President D K Shivakumar with his brother and Congress MP D K Suresh addressing their supporters in front of their residence after CBI enquiry in Bengaluru on Monday

2 min read . Updated: 05 Oct 2020, 08:04 PM IST Sharan Poovanna

The CBI registered a case against Shivakumar on the allegations of possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of around 74.93 crore in his name and in the name of his family members

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday said it had recovered several “incriminating" documents and 57 lakh from its searches in 14 locations related to Karnataka Congress president D.K. Shivakumar and his close aides.

“Searches were conducted today at 14 locations including Karnataka, Delhi, Mumbai at the premises of said MLA and others which led to recovery of cash of 57 lakh(approx) and several incriminating documents including property documents, bank related information, computer hard disk etc," CBI said in a statement on Monday.

The CBI registered a case against Shivakumar on the allegations of possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of around 74.93 crore in his name and in the name of his family members.

The locations included the residence of Shivakumar’s brother, D.K.Suresh, the sole Congress member of parliament to the Lok Sabha from Karnataka.

The case triggered protests by Congress party workers who accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the centre of misusing central investigation agencies to target political rivals in the country.

“This raid is a continuation of BJP's vendetta politics against me. Congress was fighting on behalf of people ever since Corona & exposing the failures of BJP Govt. Such raids wont stop me from fighting against injustice. We will win against such tactics in the court of the people," Shivakumar said in a Twitter post on Monday.

The searches also triggered a war of words between senior BJP leaders and their counterparts in the Congress.

A section of Congress leaders said that the raids were to target the opposition ahead of the 3 November by-polls in Sira and Rajarajeshwari Nagar in Karnataka.

"@BJP4India has always tried to indulge in vindictive politics & mislead public attention.

The latest CBI raid on @KPCCPresident @DKShivakumar's house is another attempt to derail our preparation for bypolls.

I strongly condemn this," Siddaramaiah, the Congress' leader of the opposition posted on Twitter.

The Income Tax raids on Shivakumar in August 2017 had turned into a major political storm. Shivakumar had spent around 50 days in Tihar Jail then.

The Congress accused the centre of unleashing investigating agencies as Shivakumar was shielding around 40 legislators from Gujarat who risked being poached by the BJP ahead of the reelection of senior leader Ahmed Patel to the Rajya Sabha.

The CBI said that investigations will continue in the case.

