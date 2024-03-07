CBI raids 67 locations in Rajasthan, Maharashtra in connection with ₹820 crore IMPS scam in UCO Bank
The CBI carried out extensive search operations on Wednesday in Rajasthan -- at Jodhpur, Jaipur, Jalore, Nagaur, Barmer, Phalodi, and at Pune in Maharashtra
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday said it has conducted further search operations at 67 locations in seven cities of Rajasthan and Maharashtra in connection with a case related to suspicious IMPS (immediate payment service) transactions amounting to approximately ₹820 crore across multiple UCO Bank accounts.