The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has started conducting searches at the premises of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra including her residence in West Bengal in connection with the alleged cash-for-query case, said officials.

(Please check back for more updates)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!