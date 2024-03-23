Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Cash for query case: CBI conducts searches at TMC leader Mahua Moitra's residence

Cash for query case: CBI conducts searches at TMC leader Mahua Moitra's residence

Livemint

Cash for query case: Teams of the central probe agency reached Mahua Moitra's residence in Kolkata and other cities early on Saturday.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra. (PTI)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has started conducting searches at the premises of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra including her residence in West Bengal in connection with the alleged cash-for-query case, said officials.

(Please check back for more updates)

