CBI conducts Youth Global Police Leaders Programme to build public-police trust2 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 02:17 PM IST
- As many as 59 participants from 44 countries are taking part in the programme which aims at building trust between the public and police as well as between international police forces in the era of technology
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is organising the Youth Global Police Leaders Programme in India from 25 January to 2 February which aims at building trust between the public and police as well as between international police forces in the era of technology.
