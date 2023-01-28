New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is organising the Youth Global Police Leaders Programme in India from 25 January to 2 February which aims at building trust between the public and police as well as between international police forces in the era of technology.

As many as 59 participants from 44 countries are taking part in the programme with the theme ‘Trust’.

While addressing the participants virtually on Friday, Interpol Secretary General Jurgen Stock said that Delhi is home to one of the most successful Interpol General Assemblies.

Recalling the words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he addressed the Interpol General Assembly last year saying “crime somewhere is crime everywhere", Stock said, “The main theme before us is maintaining trust in the criminal investigation process in a digitised world."

Stock underlined that this brings together two inescapable realities of our times, first, the ongoing challenges and opportunities arising in the criminal landscape that come from the emergence of artificial intelligence, big data, and augmented reality including through disruptions like the Metaverse. Second, the ongoing globalisation of criminal activity and the fundamental necessity for a collaborative approach to effectively combat it.

He also said that the use of new technology is always treated with more skepticism when deployed by governments rather than by the private sector. In the face of that challenge, as leaders he said, you need to ensure that the right protections are in place, and the risks you identify are addressed. A second building block for trust, Stock said, is not only in designing the right system, but in delivering results. Third, he said, you build trust with the right mindset. The international dimension of criminality can be linked to almost any aspect of modern crime.

“Think of drug use, property theft, forced labour, sitting behind many crimes that appear domestic are regional and global networks that exploit borders to engage in borderless criminal activity. Interpol is a platform to integrate global criminal intelligence into local policing. We are here to build bridges across police forces, founded on a common mission to foster global collaboration, which will span distance, and time," he said.

CBI Director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal said that overall, this programme will give an overview of the scale and scope of policing system in India and the various innovations and best practices being adopted and help in capacity building of the future police leadership.

Interpol Young Global Police Leaders Programme (YGPLP) is a flagship Interpol event for promising young police officers.

The event brings together young police leaders (below 37 years of age) holding vital assignments in their respective countries and help them develop an international perspective and understanding. It seeks to empower the next generation of international police leaders through mentoring by experienced officers.