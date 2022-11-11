CBI court reserves judgement on Satyender Jain bail plea2 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2022, 09:42 PM IST
The decision on the Satyender Jain's blea is likely to be taken on Wednesday, November 16
A special CBI court at Rouse Avenue has reserved its order on Delhi health minister Satyender Jain's request for bail plea in a money laundering case under the PMLA Act. The court headed by special CBI Judge Vikas Dhull reserved its order after hearing the arguments from Jain's counsel and the Enforcement Directorate(ED). The decision on Jain's bail plea is likely to be announced on November 16.