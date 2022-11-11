A special CBI court at Rouse Avenue has reserved its order on Delhi health minister Satyender Jain's request for bail plea in a money laundering case under the PMLA Act. The court headed by special CBI Judge Vikas Dhull reserved its order after hearing the arguments from Jain's counsel and the Enforcement Directorate(ED). The decision on Jain's bail plea is likely to be announced on November 16.

Jain's counsel which included senior advocates N Hariharan and Rahul Mehra argued that the chargesheet has been filed and the investigation has been completed but no case of money laundering has been made out against the health minister. They further argued that other accused in the case have admitted that the alleged laundered money belongs to them and Jain has nothing to do with it.

They further argued how could Jain have hatched the conspiracy for money laundering when the alleged conspiracy was hatched in 2010. At the time, Jain was neither a minister nor MLA.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju opposing the bail plea said submitted there are sufficient witnesses and materials to make out a case of money laundering against the accused.

The ASG further claimed that the Aam Admi Party(AAP) leader was the kingpin of the money laundering operations. He was involved in money laundering with the other accused, he sent the money belonging to him to Kolkata-based companies.

Senior advocate N Hariharan, had earlier argued that the companies that purchased land were not controlled by Jain and he held very small shares in them while outlining that companies and shareholders were different entities.

Special CBI Judge Geetanjali Goel had earlier dismissed Jain's bail plea on June 18. He was arrested on May 30 and subsequently a trial court sent him to judicial custody. The bail plea on behalf of Jain was moved after the chargesheet was filed.