CBI court sends former NSE chief Ramkrishna into 7-day custody

The CBI late on Sunday had arrested Ramkrishna for her her role in the so-called co-location case, which involved certain brokers who used NSE’s co-location services between 2010 and 2014 to get preferential access to NSE’s platform
MUMBAI: A special court on Monday granted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seven-day custodial interrogation of former managing director and chief executive officer of National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chitra Ramkrishna in the NSE co-location scam case.
The CBI had sought a 14-day custody, saying that Ramkrishna was “very evasive".
The court asked CBI about the others involved in the NSE co-location case, to which the latter said that the probe was on and not everyone can be arrested at the same time.
The also asked CBI why has it made only 2 arrests in four years in the case. The probe agency informed the court that there were nearly 2,500 incriminating emails and hence it needed to investigate Ramakrishna regarding the same.
The arrest came after her anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the CBI special court on Saturday.