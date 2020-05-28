Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home > News > India > CBI court to record statements of Babri mosque demolition accused from June 4
This stage of the trial is also meant to explain to the accused the evidence gathered by the prosecuting agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation, against them.

CBI court to record statements of Babri mosque demolition accused from June 4

1 min read . 06:32 PM IST PTI

  • Special judge S K Yadav on Thursday asked the defence to start producing the accused from that date
  • The court will record their statements under section 313 of the CrPC, giving them a chance to claim innocence

LUCKNOW : The special CBI court hearing the Babri mosque demolition case is set to record the statements of the accused, who include BJP leaders L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti, from June 4 onwards.

The special CBI court hearing the Babri mosque demolition case is set to record the statements of the accused, who include BJP leaders L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti, from June 4 onwards.

Special judge S K Yadav on Thursday asked the defence to start producing the accused from that date.

Special judge S K Yadav on Thursday asked the defence to start producing the accused from that date.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The court will record their statements under section 313 of the CrPC, giving them a chance to claim innocence.

This stage of the trial is also meant to explain to the accused the evidence gathered by the prosecuting agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation, against them.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated